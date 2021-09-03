Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post sales of $373.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $349.60 million and the highest is $400.28 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $329.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after purchasing an additional 902,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

