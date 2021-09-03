Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.98 Million

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post sales of $373.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $349.60 million and the highest is $400.28 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $329.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after purchasing an additional 902,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.