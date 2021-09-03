Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.42 Million

Brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce sales of $432.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.42 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of AAN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. 184,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,195. The stock has a market cap of $877.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 111,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

