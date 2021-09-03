Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report issued on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Shares of COF opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

