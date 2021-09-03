Analysts Set Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Price Target at GBX 464

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 464 ($6.06).

ASCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 417 ($5.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 422.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 383.18. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

