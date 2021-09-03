Analysts Set Expectations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.97. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $689.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,118,000 after buying an additional 100,812 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 227,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

