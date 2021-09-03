Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Price Target at C$52.25

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IGM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

IGM traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,445. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$28.88 and a 1 year high of C$47.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.34. The stock has a market cap of C$11.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

