Analysts Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) PT at GBX 1,707.22

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,810 ($23.65). 357,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,041. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The stock has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,749.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,577.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.