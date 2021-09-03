Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS):

8/27/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $129.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $126.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $147.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $113.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,675. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $146.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,112 shares of company stock worth $5,133,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after buying an additional 75,099 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

