Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS):
- 8/27/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $129.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $126.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $147.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $113.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,675. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $146.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,112 shares of company stock worth $5,133,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after buying an additional 75,099 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
