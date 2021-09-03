Analyzing American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Fibra Danhos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 25.84% 44.60% 4.56% Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A

This table compares American Tower and Fibra Danhos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $8.04 billion 17.03 $1.69 billion $8.44 35.65 Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Tower and Fibra Danhos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 3 11 0 2.79 Fibra Danhos 1 0 0 0 1.00

American Tower presently has a consensus target price of $299.58, suggesting a potential downside of 0.43%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Tower is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Summary

American Tower beats Fibra Danhos on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India. The Europe segment consists of France, Germany and Poland. The Africa segment comprises of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties. We will seek to maintain and grow a portfolio of high-quality properties, through our unmatched development capabilities, and the selective acquisition of iconic and premier-quality properties. We consider a property to be iconic if it has the unique ability to transform the surroundings in which it is located and we consider a property to be of premier quality if it is in prominent locations, it has been developed with the highest standards of construction and design, comprised of high-quality tenants, reports high occupancy rates and, in the case of commercial properties, reports a high volume of visitors.

