Analyzing FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and FOMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.77 -$35.45 million $0.03 900.00 FOMO $90,000.00 82.82 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

FOMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logan Ridge Finance.

Volatility & Risk

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.95, suggesting that its stock price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Logan Ridge Finance and FOMO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logan Ridge Finance presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.52%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than FOMO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02% FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45%

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats FOMO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

