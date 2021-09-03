Analyzing Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) & Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Natera and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera 0 1 11 0 2.92 Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Natera presently has a consensus price target of $138.27, suggesting a potential upside of 11.90%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.55%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Natera.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natera and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera $391.01 million 29.64 -$229.74 million ($2.84) -43.51 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Natera shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Natera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natera and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera -62.31% -74.29% -34.46% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Natera on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natera

Natera, Inc. is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT). The firm also offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access to the algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests based on the technology. The company was founded by Matthew Rabinowitz and Jonathan Sheena in November 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

