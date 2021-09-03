Analyzing Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Wipro alerts:

This table compares Wipro and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 17.83% 20.35% 13.09% The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Wipro and The Glimpse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.47 billion 6.38 $1.48 billion $0.26 36.50 The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wipro and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 1 3 1 0 2.00 The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wipro currently has a consensus target price of $6.23, indicating a potential downside of 34.35%. Given Wipro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wipro is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wipro beats The Glimpse Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.