Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $77.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAN. Loop Capital raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Anaplan by 725.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Anaplan by 61.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,390,000 after purchasing an additional 691,078 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Anaplan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Anaplan by 40.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 68,562 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $790,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

