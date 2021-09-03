Andrew Moor Sells 1,000 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total value of C$155,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,894.40.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.49, for a total value of C$310,980.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total value of C$294,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00.

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$153.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$144.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$137.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$73.49 and a 12-month high of C$159.01.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$161.00 target price on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$162.11.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

