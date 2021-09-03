ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANIP. Raymond James lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $30.65 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $391.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

