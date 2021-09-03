Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 484.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Annexon were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 39.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 563,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 45.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 410,988 shares during the period.

Get Annexon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $657.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $83,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.