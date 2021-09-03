Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Anthem worth $140,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,780,000 after buying an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

ANTM traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.92. 15,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.93. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

