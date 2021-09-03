Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded at Barclays

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

APLE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after buying an additional 1,141,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after purchasing an additional 556,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

