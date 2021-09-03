Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded at Barclays

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.
APLE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.
NYSE APLE opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.57.
In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after buying an additional 1,141,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after purchasing an additional 556,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
