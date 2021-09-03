Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.79.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.5% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 79,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

