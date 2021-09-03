Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend payment by 117.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.45 on Friday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,147 shares of company stock worth $36,190,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

