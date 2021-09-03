Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.59.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.83. 298,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,504. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,147 shares of company stock valued at $36,190,225 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

