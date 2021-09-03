AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Up 7.8%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.87 and last traded at $75.87. 53,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,134,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on APP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $3,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,569 shares of company stock worth $8,257,529.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,269,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,234,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,276,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

