Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Shares of ARCVF opened at $50.00 on Friday. Arcadis has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

