Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

