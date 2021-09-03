Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.07 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $819,673.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00066065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00131366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00154226 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.69 or 0.07871239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,328.96 or 0.99743863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.00820846 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,865,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

