Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $97.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

