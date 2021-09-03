Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,131 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $37,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2,839.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

