Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,303 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

