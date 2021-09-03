Arizona State Retirement System Sells 486 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

