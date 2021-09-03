Arizona State Retirement System Sells 612 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 106,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,794 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.83. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $92.60 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

