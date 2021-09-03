Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

ARKAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Arkema stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.00. 16,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

