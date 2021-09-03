Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.80 ($9.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.25 ($8.53).

AT1 stock opened at €6.40 ($7.53) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.51. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

