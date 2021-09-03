Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AT1. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.26 ($8.54).

AT1 stock opened at €6.40 ($7.53) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €6.65 and its 200-day moving average is €6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

