Arqma Price Tops $0.0341 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $358,557.50 and $4,477.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arqma has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,882.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,768.66 or 0.07709599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $656.50 or 0.01343008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00374047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00137705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.03 or 0.00613780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.40 or 0.00497933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00347860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006060 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,559,981 coins and its circulating supply is 10,515,437 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.