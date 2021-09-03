ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 203 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.86. 340,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,652,891. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.16. The stock has a market cap of $340.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

