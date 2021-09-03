ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 6,094 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.78. 59,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,227. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $300.98.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

