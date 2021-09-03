ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 1.6% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $16,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.