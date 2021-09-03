ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $567.71. 19,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,301. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $571.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

