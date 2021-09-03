Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report $336.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $655.50 million. Arvinas posted sales of $7.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,325.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $363.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.08 million to $672.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.50 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $142.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,055 shares of company stock valued at $12,350,905. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 296,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

