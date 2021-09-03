Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

