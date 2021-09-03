ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €700.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €614.18 ($722.57).

