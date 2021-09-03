ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. 3,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.15. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 3.57.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

