Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,461 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $1,625,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 569,687 shares of company stock worth $18,906,618.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.06.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.