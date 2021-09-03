Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $125,000 in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 462,051 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 462,051 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,936,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 112,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNR opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of -2.12. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

