AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $170,000.00 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 6,800 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mukesh Mehta sold 100 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $2,700.00.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 238,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,190. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,351.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

