AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.20

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 73032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.
The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,336.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.
In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,461 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,463,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after purchasing an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,865,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMK)
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.