AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.20

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 73032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,336.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,461 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,463,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after purchasing an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,865,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

