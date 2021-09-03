Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $36.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ATRA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,512. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,780 shares of company stock valued at $365,633. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

