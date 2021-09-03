Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Aterian reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,140%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATER traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99. Aterian has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $226.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.20.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.