Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of ATH opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. Athene has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

