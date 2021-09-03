Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.36. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

